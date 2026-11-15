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Effingham
📅 Nov 25 benefit concert & dinner for Garrett Burris
4 days ago
📅 Benefit concert, dinner & auction for Garrett Burris
Spend Thanksgiving Eve – Wednesday, November 25, 2026 supporting local musician Garrett Burris as he battles plasma cell leukemia.
Enjoy:
- Silent auction & cocktail hour starting 5:30 p.m.
- Dinner at 6:30 p.m.
- A full 50th Anniversary performance of “The Last Waltz” by Garrett Burris with Time To Kill and special guests
- Raffles and announcements from 8:15–9:00 p.m.
Location: Effingham VFW, 2304 S. Veterans Dr., Effingham, IL 62401
Tickets:
- $30 – Benefit ticket (no dinner)
- $50 – Benefit ticket (with dinner)
- $500 – VIP table for eight (includes dinner, premium seating, and gifts)
All proceeds help Garrett with living and medical expenses while he’s unable to work.
Questions? Contact Poss Music Works at possmusicworks@gmail.com or (512)-203-4619.
More Info: B+enefit Concert for Garrett Burris: Dinner, Aucti...
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