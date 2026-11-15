📅 Benefit concert, dinner & auction for Garrett Burris Spend Thanksgiving Eve – Wednesday, November 25, 2026 supporting local musician Garrett Burris as he battles plasma cell leukemia. Enjoy: Silent auction & cocktail hour starting 5:30 p.m.

starting Dinner at 6:30 p.m.

A full 50th Anniversary performance of “The Last Waltz” by Garrett Burris with Time To Kill and special guests

by and special guests Raffles and announcements from 8:15–9:00 p.m. Location: Effingham VFW, 2304 S. Veterans Dr., Effingham, IL 62401 Tickets: $30 – Benefit ticket (no dinner)

– Benefit ticket (no dinner) $50 – Benefit ticket (with dinner)

– Benefit ticket (with dinner) $500 – VIP table for eight (includes dinner, premium seating, and gifts) All proceeds help Garrett with living and medical expenses while he’s unable to work. Questions? Contact Poss Music Works at possmusicworks@gmail.com or (512)-203-4619.

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