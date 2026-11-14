Mount Prospect’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. Here are a few solid options if you want steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Mount Prospect, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.80 – $30.80 per hour (plus bonus opportunities)

Run a single Panda Express location, leading the team, hitting financial goals, and making sure guests have a great experience. Comes with 8+ weeks of paid leadership training, free meals on shift, health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and strong paths into higher management.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Mount Prospect, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.80 – $30.80 per hour (plus bonus opportunities)

Lead a Panda Express as part of their General Manager development path, with 12+ weeks of paid leadership training and a clear route to GM after certification. Includes free meals, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with company match, paid holidays, education assistance, and ongoing career and leadership development.

Employer: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Location: Mount Prospect, IL

Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $15.50 per hour

Entry-level role where you can work closing shifts, help in the kitchen, take orders, and keep the dining room clean. You get weekly pay, flexible scheduling, paid training, chances for up to $1.50/hour in raises in your first year, plus perks like no-cost therapy, 401(k) with match (when eligible), and discounts.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.