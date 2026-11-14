📢 IMRF public website getting an update in December

IMRF is rolling out an updated version of imrf.org in December.

The new public website will:

Work better on phones and tablets

Be more accessible for people with disabilities

for people with disabilities Use upgraded technology to improve security

This change affects only the public website.

Member Access and Employer Access will keep working the same way

and will keep working the same way Members and employers can continue doing business with IMRF as they do today

The site will have a fresh look, but most information will still be in the same places. If you’ve bookmarked pages on imrf.org, your bookmarks should still take you to the updated pages after the launch.