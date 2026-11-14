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📢 IMRF public website getting a mobile-friendly upgrade
3 days ago
📢 IMRF public website getting an update in December
IMRF is rolling out an updated version of imrf.org in December.
The new public website will:
- Work better on phones and tablets
- Be more accessible for people with disabilities
- Use upgraded technology to improve security
This change affects only the public website.
- Member Access and Employer Access will keep working the same way
- Members and employers can continue doing business with IMRF as they do today
The site will have a fresh look, but most information will still be in the same places. If you’ve bookmarked pages on imrf.org, your bookmarks should still take you to the updated pages after the launch.
More Info: An updated imrf.org is coming in December
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