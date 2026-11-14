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📅 Free NSLD library day at Nicholas Conservatory trains
3 days ago
📅 Free NSLD Day at Nicholas Conservatory’s Sinnissippi Station
All ages are welcome for a special NSLD Day at the Nicholas Conservatory to see the Sinnissippi Station garden train exhibit.
A variety of trains and trolleys run down, around, and above you in a lush, tropical setting.
- Date: Friday, January 15
- Time: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
- Who: Everyone (all ages)
- Cost: Free admission with one NSLD library card per family/group
Just show your North Suburban Library District library card at the Conservatory for free entry for your whole family or group and enjoy the miniature train world together.
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