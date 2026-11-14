📅 Free NSLD Day at Nicholas Conservatory’s Sinnissippi Station

All ages are welcome for a special NSLD Day at the Nicholas Conservatory to see the Sinnissippi Station garden train exhibit.

A variety of trains and trolleys run down, around, and above you in a lush, tropical setting.

Date: Friday, January 15

Friday, Time: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Who: Everyone (all ages)

(all ages) Cost: Free admission with one NSLD library card per family/group

Just show your North Suburban Library District library card at the Conservatory for free entry for your whole family or group and enjoy the miniature train world together.