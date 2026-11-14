⚠️ City offices closed for upcoming holidays

City of Mt. Carmel offices at 631 N Market St, Mt. Carmel, IL 62863 will be closed all day on these dates:

Thu, Nov 26 – Fri, Nov 27, 2026 (Thanksgiving holiday)

(Thanksgiving holiday) Thu, Dec 24 – Fri, Dec 25, 2026

Fri, Jan 1, 2027

If you need to handle city business like paying bills, permits, or other services, plan to visit or call on regular business days instead of these dates.

For questions, you can contact the city at: