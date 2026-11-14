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Alton
📅 Cookie decorating party in Alton on Nov. 15
2 days ago
📅 Cookie Decorating at Party on Broadway in Alton
Spend a cozy afternoon decorating cookies at Party on Broadway, 605 E. Broadway, Alton, IL 62002.
The event runs on November 15, 2026 at 2:00pm, with more cookie decorating dates scheduled through December. It’s a fun, seasonal activity to do with friends or family.
All decorating supplies will be ready when you arrive.
To join:
- Register through Little Cookie Shoppe
- Select Party on Broadway as your location
Questions? Call Vickie at 314-795-9003.
Enjoy some icing, creativity, and sweet memories this season!
More Info: Cookie Decorating at Party on Broadway | Great Riv...
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