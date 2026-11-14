📅 Cookie Decorating at Party on Broadway in Alton

Spend a cozy afternoon decorating cookies at Party on Broadway, 605 E. Broadway, Alton, IL 62002.

The event runs on November 15, 2026 at 2:00pm, with more cookie decorating dates scheduled through December. It’s a fun, seasonal activity to do with friends or family.

All decorating supplies will be ready when you arrive.

To join:

Register through Little Cookie Shoppe

Select Party on Broadway as your location

Questions? Call Vickie at 314-795-9003.

Enjoy some icing, creativity, and sweet memories this season!