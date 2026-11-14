📅 Edgar Allan Poe dinner & ghost talk in Alton

Enjoy a spooky night out at Dinner & Spirits – An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at 301 Piasa St., Alton, IL 62002.

You’ll get a catered dinner in a private hotel ballroom, followed by author Troy Taylor presenting “The Haunted Life of Edgar Allan Poe.” He’ll dive into Poe’s tragic life, mysterious death, possible hauntings, and the strange stories around his final days.

If you’re into history, horror, or ghost stories, this is a fun date night or friends’ outing.

Event details and tickets/RSVP are available through the Great Rivers & Routes event listing or the hosting hotel in Alton.