📅 Free Christmas fun at Peak Village in Rowsley

Peak Village on Chatsworth Road, Rowsley, DE4 2JE is running a series of festive events with free entry and parking, and dogs on leads are welcome.

Pop-Up Food Fair

Saturday 14 November, 10am – 4pm

Free entry. Enjoy local food and drink.

Christmas Market

Saturday 5 – Sunday 6 December, 10am – 4pm

Free entry. Festive market with artists, local makers and crafters.

Christmas Nature Crafts

Sunday 6 December, 11am – 3pm

Free drop-in workshop with Derbyshire Wildlife Trust. Make a natural decoration to take home.

Elves Workshop

Saturday 12 – Sunday 13 December, 11am – 4pm

Free drop-in family crafts and present wrapping, with live music from Deep Down Brass. Dogs welcome too.

Willow Wreath Workshop

Sunday 13 December, 1pm – 3pm

£40 per person, booking essential. Make a willow wreath from local materials with Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, plus a complimentary mince pie and hot drink or mulled wine.

Shops, cafés, and a Chatsworth Pop-Up Christmas shop are also on site.