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📅 Free Christmas events and markets at Peak Village
📅 Free Christmas fun at Peak Village in Rowsley
Peak Village on Chatsworth Road, Rowsley, DE4 2JE is running a series of festive events with free entry and parking, and dogs on leads are welcome.
Pop-Up Food Fair
Saturday 14 November, 10am – 4pm
Free entry. Enjoy local food and drink.
Christmas Market
Saturday 5 – Sunday 6 December, 10am – 4pm
Free entry. Festive market with artists, local makers and crafters.
Christmas Nature Crafts
Sunday 6 December, 11am – 3pm
Free drop-in workshop with Derbyshire Wildlife Trust. Make a natural decoration to take home.
Elves Workshop
Saturday 12 – Sunday 13 December, 11am – 4pm
Free drop-in family crafts and present wrapping, with live music from Deep Down Brass. Dogs welcome too.
Willow Wreath Workshop
Sunday 13 December, 1pm – 3pm
£40 per person, booking essential. Make a willow wreath from local materials with Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, plus a complimentary mince pie and hot drink or mulled wine.
Shops, cafés, and a Chatsworth Pop-Up Christmas shop are also on site.
More Info: Christmas at Peak Village
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