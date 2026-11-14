📢 Local couple grows hospitality and events in downtown Centralia

Shannon and Mindy Cooney have been steadily investing in Historic Downtown Centralia after moving here from California in 2014.

They first took over Crooked Creek Winery in the countryside, then expanded downtown with:

Crooked Creek Winery Downtown

Prescription Shared Space , a multi-use office space for rent

, a multi-use office space for rent Restoration of Centralia House Restaurant (serving since 1854 )

(serving since ) The Sporting House

Beyond their businesses, the Cooneys also created several downtown events:

Downtown Summer Concert Series (Saturday nights in July–August ) – now a tourist draw

(Saturday nights in ) – now a tourist draw Saint Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl

Downtown Christmas Pub Crawl

If you want to support local growth, consider dining at Centralia House, visiting Crooked Creek Winery Downtown, renting space at Prescription Shared Space, or planning a night out around their concerts and pub crawls.