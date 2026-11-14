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📢 Local couple boosts Historic Downtown Centralia
📢 Local couple grows hospitality and events in downtown Centralia
Shannon and Mindy Cooney have been steadily investing in Historic Downtown Centralia after moving here from California in 2014.
They first took over Crooked Creek Winery in the countryside, then expanded downtown with:
- Crooked Creek Winery Downtown
- Prescription Shared Space, a multi-use office space for rent
- Restoration of Centralia House Restaurant (serving since 1854)
- The Sporting House
Beyond their businesses, the Cooneys also created several downtown events:
- Downtown Summer Concert Series (Saturday nights in July–August) – now a tourist draw
- Saint Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl
- Downtown Christmas Pub Crawl
If you want to support local growth, consider dining at Centralia House, visiting Crooked Creek Winery Downtown, renting space at Prescription Shared Space, or planning a night out around their concerts and pub crawls.
More Info: Cooney Hospitality Group Invests in Historic Downt...
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