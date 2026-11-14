📢 Public 18-hole golf course open near Centralia

Colonial Golf Course is a public 18-hole, par 70 course located just south of Sandoval, IL, serving golfers in the greater Centralia area.

They offer rental clubs and carts, so you can still play even if you don’t have your own gear. The course also hosts local events, like the Greater Centralia Chamber’s 2026 Golf Plae Dae and the Broadway Open tournament.

To play:

Call 618-247-3307 for tee times and current rates

for and Follow Colonial Golf Course on Facebook for course news and event updates

If you’re planning a foursome or just want a nearby public course to try, this is an option close to home.