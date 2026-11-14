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📢 24/7 behavioral health services available in Centralia
📢 Behavioral health help available in Centralia
The Community Resource Center (CRC) offers mental health and substance use services for people in Centralia and nearby communities.
The Centralia office is at 904 East Martin Luther King Drive. CRC also has offices in Carlyle, Salem, and Vandalia.
Services are available for adults, children, and teens and may include:
- Individual, family, or group counseling
- Psychiatric services
- Care coordination
- Employment support
- A 24/7 mobile crisis response team
To learn what to expect at your first visit or find out which services are offered at each office, go to the Community Resource Center website or call the Centralia office at 618-533-1391.
More Info: Community Resource Center Provides Behavioral Heal...
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