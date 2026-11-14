🚧 Fremont Street closed to through traffic Nov 16–Dec 7

Fremont Street will be closed to through traffic between Main Street and Washington Street so crews can finish roadway work for the Downtown Plaza Project.

From Monday, November 16 through about Monday, December 7, 2026:

Only the south half of Fremont Street will be open

will be open Two-way traffic will be allowed in that south half

will be allowed in that south half No parking is allowed on either side of Fremont Street

is allowed on of Fremont Street Violators will be towed

After the work is done, Fremont Street will go back to one-way northbound only.

If you usually drive or park on this block, plan another route and do not park there during this period.