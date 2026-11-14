🚧 Neil Street lane closure Nov 16–20 for water main work

One southbound lane of Neil Street between Washington Street and Hill Street will be closed so Cross Construction and Illinois American Water can replace an existing water main.

The closure runs from Monday, November 16 through Friday, November 20, 2026 (weather permitting).

During this time:

Southbound Neil Street will be reduced to one lane in this stretch.

will be reduced to in this stretch. Westbound Washington Street drivers cannot turn left onto southbound Neil Street.

If you drive in this area, allow extra time, watch for lane shifts, and consider another route, especially during busy hours.