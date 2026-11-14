undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Traffic
🚧 Breen Drive closed Nov 16–20 for storm sewer work
2 days ago
🚧 Breen Drive closed Nov 16–20 for sewer work
Breen Drive will be closed between Peach Street and Coronado Drive so crews can install a new storm sewer.
- Closure runs from 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, weather permitting.
- Residents on this block can still reach their driveways by using the “Local Traffic Only” entrance at Peach St & Breen Dr.
- Coronado Dr & Breen Dr intersection stays open to through traffic, except westbound Breen Dr.
- Peach St & Breen Dr intersection stays open to through traffic, except eastbound Breen Dr.
If you usually drive this stretch of Breen Drive, plan a different route that week and allow extra time.
More Info: Breen Drive Road Closure (between Peach Street and...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.