🚧 Breen Drive closed Nov 16–20 for sewer work

Breen Drive will be closed between Peach Street and Coronado Drive so crews can install a new storm sewer.

Closure runs from 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 , weather permitting .

to , . Residents on this block can still reach their driveways by using the “Local Traffic Only” entrance at Peach St & Breen Dr .

can still reach their driveways by using the entrance at . Coronado Dr & Breen Dr intersection stays open to through traffic, except westbound Breen Dr .

intersection stays open to through traffic, . Peach St & Breen Dr intersection stays open to through traffic, except eastbound Breen Dr.

If you usually drive this stretch of Breen Drive, plan a different route that week and allow extra time.