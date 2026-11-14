📅 Route 66 history talk with Leslie Goddard at the library

Take a fun, nostalgic trip down Route 66 with historian Leslie Goddard, PhD in this adult lecture at the White Oak Library.

She’ll share the history of the famous highway that ran from Chicago to Los Angeles from 1926 through the mid-1980s, and why it’s still such a big part of American road-trip culture. You’ll hear what Route 66 was like in its heyday and what it’s like now.

This program is for adults.

Important details:

Registration is required because space is limited.

because space is limited. If you register but can’t come, please cancel at least 48 hours in advance .

. Repeated no-shows may be waitlisted for future programs.

Sign up through the White Oak Library event calendar to reserve your spot.