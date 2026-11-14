📅 AARP safe driving refresher for adults 50+

The AARP Smart Driver course is a refresher class made for drivers age 50 and older. It’s designed to help you update your driving skills and habits.

In many states, completing this course may qualify you for a discount on your auto insurance, and an evaluation found 97% of participants changed at least one driving habit afterward.

You’ll be registered for both sessions of this event when you sign up.

Payment is due on the first day of class:

$20 for AARP members

for $25 for non-members

Please make checks payable to AARP.

Hosted by the Cherry Valley Public Library District.