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📅 AARP Smart Driver course for adults 50+ at library
📅 AARP safe driving refresher for adults 50+
The AARP Smart Driver course is a refresher class made for drivers age 50 and older. It’s designed to help you update your driving skills and habits.
In many states, completing this course may qualify you for a discount on your auto insurance, and an evaluation found 97% of participants changed at least one driving habit afterward.
You’ll be registered for both sessions of this event when you sign up.
Payment is due on the first day of class:
- $20 for AARP members
- $25 for non-members
Please make checks payable to AARP.
Hosted by the Cherry Valley Public Library District.
More Info: AARP Safe Driver Course | Cherry Valley Public Lib...
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