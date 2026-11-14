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⚠️ Route 711 detour: Kohl’s stop closed from Nov 16
13 days ago
🚧 Route 711 detour: Kohl’s stop closed starting Nov 16
Starting Monday, November 16, 2026, Pace Route 711 will detour near the former Stratford Square Mall because of ongoing construction.
- The stop at Stratford Square (Entrance 1) / Kohl’s is closed until further notice.
- Route 711 will use this detour: Gary Avenue ↔ Entrance 5 ↔ Stratford Drive ↔ Entrance 1 ↔ Schick Road ↔ Springfield Drive.
- Along Stratford Drive between Entrance 5/Gary Avenue and Entrance 1/Schick Road, buses will operate flag stops – you can board or get off at any safe location along this stretch.
- Route 711 B trips will continue to run as scheduled in this area.
Plan a little extra time and be ready to signal the driver at a safe spot along Stratford Drive during the detour.
More Info: Route 711 Detour Alert Update | Pace Suburban Bus
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