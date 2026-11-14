🚧 Route 711 detour: Kohl’s stop closed starting Nov 16

Starting Monday, November 16, 2026, Pace Route 711 will detour near the former Stratford Square Mall because of ongoing construction.

The stop at Stratford Square (Entrance 1) / Kohl’s is closed until further notice .

is . Route 711 will use this detour: Gary Avenue ↔ Entrance 5 ↔ Stratford Drive ↔ Entrance 1 ↔ Schick Road ↔ Springfield Drive .

. Along Stratford Drive between Entrance 5/Gary Avenue and Entrance 1/Schick Road , buses will operate flag stops – you can board or get off at any safe location along this stretch.

between and , buses will operate – you can board or get off at any along this stretch. Route 711 B trips will continue to run as scheduled in this area.

Plan a little extra time and be ready to signal the driver at a safe spot along Stratford Drive during the detour.