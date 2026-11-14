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Decatur
📅 Christmas Tea at Governor Oglesby Mansion
13 days ago
📅 Christmas Tea at Historic Oglesby Mansion
Enjoy a cozy Christmas afternoon tea at the Governor Oglesby Mansion, a historic Victorian home beautifully decorated for the holidays by the Decatur Garden Club.
The Macon County Association for Home and Community Education will be serving Emma Oglesby’s orange marmalade and shortbread cookies, and a limited number of marmalade jars will be available to buy.
- When: Date/time not listed in the event text
- Where: Governor Oglesby Mansion, 421 W. William Street, Decatur, IL
- Cost: Suggested donation $5/adult, $2/child
- Reservations: No reservations needed
Just drop in, enjoy the decorations, and have some treats with friends or family.
More Info: Christmas Tea at the Oglesby Mansion - Macon Count...
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