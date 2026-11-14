📅 Christmas Tea at Historic Oglesby Mansion

Enjoy a cozy Christmas afternoon tea at the Governor Oglesby Mansion, a historic Victorian home beautifully decorated for the holidays by the Decatur Garden Club.

The Macon County Association for Home and Community Education will be serving Emma Oglesby’s orange marmalade and shortbread cookies, and a limited number of marmalade jars will be available to buy.

When: Date/time not listed in the event text

Date/time not listed in the event text Where: Governor Oglesby Mansion, 421 W. William Street, Decatur, IL

Cost: Suggested donation $5/adult , $2/child

Suggested donation , Reservations: No reservations needed

Just drop in, enjoy the decorations, and have some treats with friends or family.