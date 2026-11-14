📅 Girls Basketball Home Game vs Tri Valley

Come out and support the Maroa-Forsyth girls basketball team as they take on Tri Valley.

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026

Thursday, Time: 5:30pm – 6:30pm

Location: Maroa-Forsyth High School, 610 West Washington St., Maroa, IL 61756

This is a home game, so it’s an easy chance for families, friends, and community members to cheer on the team after school or work.