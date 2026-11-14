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Basketball
📅 Girls basketball home game vs Tri Valley Nov. 19
13 days ago
📅 Girls Basketball Home Game vs Tri Valley
Come out and support the Maroa-Forsyth girls basketball team as they take on Tri Valley.
- Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026
- Time: 5:30pm – 6:30pm
- Location: Maroa-Forsyth High School, 610 West Washington St., Maroa, IL 61756
This is a home game, so it’s an easy chance for families, friends, and community members to cheer on the team after school or work.
More Info: Girls Basketball vs Tri Valley | Maroa Forsyth Sch...
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