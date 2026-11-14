West Chicago has some very sweet dogs hoping for a second chance at a real forever home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your family, these adoptable dogs are waiting to meet you.

All dogs below are with 4 Paws 4 U 4 Ever in West Chicago, IL. Adoption fee for each is $450. To meet any of them, the rescue asks that you fill out the application at www.4Paws4U4Ever.com under “How To Adopt.” You can also call (630) 258-9219 with questions.

Breed: Carolina Dog mix

Carolina Dog mix Age: Young male

Young male Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white

Tan/yellow/fawn with white Shelter: 4 Paws 4 U 4 Ever

Adoption fee: $450

Contact: (630) 258-9219

Baird was returned after 10 months because his family did not keep up with training, and then gave him back when he didn’t behave. His rescue describes him as ever so sweet and playful and hoping for a home that will treat him as part of the family and help him learn. He came from Tennessee with his littermates and is ready to be someone’s best friend.

👉 Meet Baird and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Pyrenees mix

Great Pyrenees mix Age: Baby female

Baby female Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with black

Tan/yellow/fawn with black Shelter: 4 Paws 4 U 4 Ever

Adoption fee: $450

Contact: (630) 258-9219

Esperanza and her sister were sent from a Tennessee homestead that did not want them, and the local shelter was getting full. She has an estimated birthday of 8/12/26. Her rescue says she is very loving, with kisses and tail wags for kind people. She’s a young pup looking for a family to grow up with.

👉 Meet Esperanza and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd / Retriever (unknown type) mix

Australian Shepherd / Retriever (unknown type) mix Age: Baby male

Baby male Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white

Tan/yellow/fawn with white Shelter: 4 Paws 4 U 4 Ever

Adoption fee: $450

Contact: (630) 258-9219

LaSalle is one of a litter that was taken in by a rescuer in Tennessee, started on shots, and then transported to West Chicago. He has an estimated Aug 1, 2026 birthday. His listing calls him very friendly and sweet and says he would love to be a loyal companion for a nice family.

👉 Meet LaSalle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd / Retriever (unknown type) mix

Australian Shepherd / Retriever (unknown type) mix Age: Baby female

Baby female Color: Tricolor (tan/brown & black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown & black & white) Shelter: 4 Paws 4 U 4 Ever

Adoption fee: $450

Contact: (630) 258-9219

Lele shares the same Tennessee rescue story as her siblings. With an estimated Aug 1, 2026 birthday, she’s still a young pup. Her description says she is very friendly and sweet and hoping for a family who wants a loyal companion.

👉 Meet Lele and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd / Retriever (unknown type) mix

Australian Shepherd / Retriever (unknown type) mix Age: Baby female

Baby female Color: Tricolor (tan/brown & black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown & black & white) Shelter: 4 Paws 4 U 4 Ever

Adoption fee: $450

Contact: (630) 258-9219

Libra is another of the Tennessee pups who were lucky enough to be taken in, vetted, and brought to Illinois. She also has an estimated Aug 1, 2026 birthday. Her rescue calls her very friendly and sweet, and she’s ready to meet a family looking for a devoted companion.

👉 Meet Libra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd / Retriever (unknown type) mix

Australian Shepherd / Retriever (unknown type) mix Age: Baby female

Baby female Color: Brown/chocolate with black

Brown/chocolate with black Shelter: 4 Paws 4 U 4 Ever

Adoption fee: $450

Contact: (630) 258-9219

Liza comes from the same Tennessee litter as LaSalle, Lele, Libra, and Luwana. She has an estimated Aug 1, 2026 birthday. Her listing describes her as very friendly and sweet, and she’s eager to meet a family who wants a loyal, loving pup.

👉 Meet Liza and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd / Retriever (unknown type) mix

Australian Shepherd / Retriever (unknown type) mix Age: Baby female

Baby female Color: Tricolor (tan/brown & black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown & black & white) Shelter: 4 Paws 4 U 4 Ever

Adoption fee: $450

Contact: (630) 258-9219

Luwana is another of the lucky Tennessee pups who made it to safety and then to West Chicago. With an estimated Aug 1, 2026 birthday, she’s still very young. Her rescue says she is very friendly and sweet and would love to be a loyal companion to her future family.

👉 Meet Luwana and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near West Chicago, IL and ready to commit to training, love, and lifelong care, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs. Even if you can’t adopt, sharing their profiles can help them find the families they’re waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.