📅 Girls basketball away game at Liberty Junior High

Come cheer on the Conrady girls basketball team at their away game against Liberty.

What: Girls basketball game, Away vs. Liberty

Girls basketball game, Away vs. Liberty When: Tuesday, 11/17/2026, 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Where: Liberty Junior High School, 5900 W 81st St, Burbank, IL 60459, USA

Students, families, and friends are welcome to come out and support the team on the road.