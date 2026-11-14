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Basketball
📅 Conrady girls basketball at Liberty on Nov. 17
12 days ago
📅 Girls basketball away game at Liberty Junior High
Come cheer on the Conrady girls basketball team at their away game against Liberty.
- What: Girls basketball game, Away vs. Liberty
- When: Tuesday, 11/17/2026, 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
- Where: Liberty Junior High School, 5900 W 81st St, Burbank, IL 60459, USA
Students, families, and friends are welcome to come out and support the team on the road.
More Info: Girls Basketball Game Away vs. Liberty | Conrady J...
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