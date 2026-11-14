O’Fallon’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics adding new roles across nursing and front office support. If you’re licensed, patient-focused, and ready for steady work, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: O'Fallon, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This bedside Medical-Surgical RN role focuses on coordinated care for acutely ill patients. Great fit if you like fast-paced floor nursing and using your assessment skills every shift.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: O'Fallon, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with telemetry and step-down patients, monitoring rhythms and coordinating care with the team. Ideal if you enjoy cardiac care and close patient monitoring.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: O'Fallon, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

ER role for RNs who like high-intensity, rapid-response care. You’ll assess, treat, and coordinate care for emergency and critical patients, with advanced certifications like ACLS/PALS/NRP required for many populations.

Employer: Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS)

Location: Ambulatory Surgery Center, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon, IL

Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week, days)

Pay Range: $30.40 – $45.60/hour

Circulator RN role in an outpatient surgery center, days only. You’ll assist in procedures, manage patient histories, meds, and care plans, with access to broad HSHS benefits if you meet the hours threshold.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: O’Fallon, IL

Type: Full-time (30–40 hrs/week, in person)

Pay: $20.00 – $28.00/hour + potential bonus up to $40,000/year

Front office role at a full arch dental implant center, handling scheduling, payments, and patient intake. Good for someone with medical/dental office or strong customer service experience who wants solid benefits and bonus potential.

If something here fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—local healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.