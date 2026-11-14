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O'fallon
🏥 O’Fallon, IL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple RN & Clinic Roles Hiring
12 days ago
O’Fallon’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics adding new roles across nursing and front office support. If you’re licensed, patient-focused, and ready for steady work, these openings are worth a look.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Med/Surg
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: O'Fallon, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This bedside Medical-Surgical RN role focuses on coordinated care for acutely ill patients. Great fit if you like fast-paced floor nursing and using your assessment skills every shift.
Registered Nurse – Telemetry Cardiac Step Down
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: O'Fallon, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work with telemetry and step-down patients, monitoring rhythms and coordinating care with the team. Ideal if you enjoy cardiac care and close patient monitoring.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Emergency Room
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: O'Fallon, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
ER role for RNs who like high-intensity, rapid-response care. You’ll assess, treat, and coordinate care for emergency and critical patients, with advanced certifications like ACLS/PALS/NRP required for many populations.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Ambulatory Surgery Center, Part Time
- Employer: Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS)
- Location: Ambulatory Surgery Center, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon, IL
- Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week, days)
- Pay Range: $30.40 – $45.60/hour
Circulator RN role in an outpatient surgery center, days only. You’ll assist in procedures, manage patient histories, meds, and care plans, with access to broad HSHS benefits if you meet the hours threshold.
Dental Business Assistant – Implant Center
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: O’Fallon, IL
- Type: Full-time (30–40 hrs/week, in person)
- Pay: $20.00 – $28.00/hour + potential bonus up to $40,000/year
Front office role at a full arch dental implant center, handling scheduling, payments, and patient intake. Good for someone with medical/dental office or strong customer service experience who wants solid benefits and bonus potential.
If something here fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—local healthcare roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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