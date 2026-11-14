🚧 Water shut-off today on 3900 block of Harvey Ave

The Public Works Division is fixing a water main break on the 3900 block of Harvey Avenue.

A water shut-off on Harvey between 39th and 41st Streets is planned for today, November 13, around 4 PM so crews can complete repairs. Public Works staff will notify affected residents.

People on Harvey and nearby streets may notice low water pressure, sediment, or discolored water during and after the work.

If your water looks discolored, run a cold water tap on the lowest floor of your home until the water runs clear.

The Village advises residents to check back for updates on this alert as work continues.