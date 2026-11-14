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📅 Sunset 5K, glow hunt & stargazing at Potawatomi Park
12 days ago
📅 Outdoor adventure night at Potawatomi Wildlife Park this Saturday
Potawatomi Wildlife Park is hosting a full evening of outdoor fun on Saturday, November 14 at Bessinger Pavilion and the Visitor Center.
Here’s the lineup:
Sunset 5K & Fun Run (with Marshall County Literacy Council)
- Registration: 3:30–4:30 p.m. (pre-register at runsignup.com)
- Fun Run (under 1 mile): 4:45 p.m.
- 5K start: 5:00 p.m.
- Awards: 6:00 p.m.
- Open to all fitness levels.
Glow-in-the-dark scavenger hunt
- Check-in at Visitor Center: 6:00–6:30 p.m. (mandatory for safety)
- Hunt runs until 8:30 p.m.
- Use a park map to find glowing symbols and solve a letter puzzle.
Stargazing with Warsaw Astronomical Society
- 6:30–8:30 p.m. at the Observation Field
- Telescopes and lasers to view the Moon, Saturn, and stars (weather permitting).
You can do one, two, or all three activities. Learn more at potawatomiwildlifepark.com or potawatomiwildlifepark.com/darksky.
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