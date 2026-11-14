📅 Outdoor adventure night at Potawatomi Wildlife Park this Saturday

Potawatomi Wildlife Park is hosting a full evening of outdoor fun on Saturday, November 14 at Bessinger Pavilion and the Visitor Center.

Here’s the lineup:

Sunset 5K & Fun Run (with Marshall County Literacy Council) Registration: 3:30–4:30 p.m. (pre-register at runsignup.com ) Fun Run (under 1 mile): 4:45 p.m. 5K start: 5:00 p.m. Awards: 6:00 p.m. Open to all fitness levels.

Glow-in-the-dark scavenger hunt Check-in at Visitor Center: 6:00–6:30 p.m. (mandatory for safety) Hunt runs until 8:30 p.m. Use a park map to find glowing symbols and solve a letter puzzle.

Stargazing with Warsaw Astronomical Society 6:30–8:30 p.m. at the Observation Field Telescopes and lasers to view the Moon, Saturn, and stars (weather permitting).



You can do one, two, or all three activities. Learn more at potawatomiwildlifepark.com or potawatomiwildlifepark.com/darksky.