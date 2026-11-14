📢 Preschoolers explore weather and seasons through play

Preschool students at the Early Learning Center recently wrapped up a fun, hands-on Weather Study in Ms. Zoe, Ms. Padilla, Ms. Annie, and Ms. Sharon’s classrooms.

The Gross Motor area was turned into interactive weather stations for all four seasons. Kids:

Matched clothing to different temperatures

Practiced letters, numbers, shapes, and counting

Built coordination with tossing, jumping, and movement games

games Used their senses with dramatic play and sensory tables

Through these play-based activities, students learned how weather changes across the year, what makes each season unique, and connected it all to their everyday lives.

The school is celebrating how much their “curious little learners” have grown in early literacy, math, motor skills, and sensory exploration through this unit.