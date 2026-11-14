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📅 Preschoolers learn about weather and the four seasons
📢 Preschoolers explore weather and seasons through play
Preschool students at the Early Learning Center recently wrapped up a fun, hands-on Weather Study in Ms. Zoe, Ms. Padilla, Ms. Annie, and Ms. Sharon’s classrooms.
The Gross Motor area was turned into interactive weather stations for all four seasons. Kids:
- Matched clothing to different temperatures
- Practiced letters, numbers, shapes, and counting
- Built coordination with tossing, jumping, and movement games
- Used their senses with dramatic play and sensory tables
Through these play-based activities, students learned how weather changes across the year, what makes each season unique, and connected it all to their everyday lives.
The school is celebrating how much their “curious little learners” have grown in early literacy, math, motor skills, and sensory exploration through this unit.
More Info: A Forecast for Learning | Early Learning Center
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