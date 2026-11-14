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📅 Nov. 19 online class: Find grants that actually fit
📢 Online grant training for local orgs on Nov. 19
The Van Hyfte Grant Lab is hosting “Finding Grants That Actually Fit” on Thursday, November 19, 2026, from 12:00–1:00 p.m. CT.
This live online session is for nonprofits, small businesses, municipalities, schools, and community organizations that want to stop chasing random grants and focus on funding that truly matches their mission and eligibility.
In this one-hour class, you’ll learn how to:
- Understand funder priorities
- Spot eligibility requirements
- Notice common red flags
- Build a more focused grant research plan
The session costs $49 per participant and includes practical examples plus time for questions.
Learn more and register at www.thevhgrantlab.com/tvhgl-institute-lunch-and-learn.
More Info: Struggling to Find the Right Grants? Local Grant L...
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