📢 Online grant training for local orgs on Nov. 19

The Van Hyfte Grant Lab is hosting “Finding Grants That Actually Fit” on Thursday, November 19, 2026, from 12:00–1:00 p.m. CT.

This live online session is for nonprofits, small businesses, municipalities, schools, and community organizations that want to stop chasing random grants and focus on funding that truly matches their mission and eligibility.

In this one-hour class, you’ll learn how to:

Understand funder priorities

Spot eligibility requirements

Notice common red flags

Build a more focused grant research plan

The session costs $49 per participant and includes practical examples plus time for questions.

Learn more and register at www.thevhgrantlab.com/tvhgl-institute-lunch-and-learn.