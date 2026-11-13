The former Pacific Bakery, founded in 1857 with a delivery area reaching Morris, Bloomington, and Peoria, once stood on 1st Street between Marquette & Joliet in LaSalle. The bakery stayed in the Orsinger family for three generations, with George Orsinger retiring in 1896 and passing the business to his son, who later passed it to his nephew. The same building on 1st Street is now home to Scout Outdoor Apparel.

This content is adapted from materials provided by LaSalle Public Library