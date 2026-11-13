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Rochelle
Traffic changes at I-39/IL 38 start Nov. 16
8 days ago
Drivers in Rochelle should expect traffic changes at the I-39 and Illinois 38 interchange starting Monday, Nov. 16 as work continues to change the interchange from a traditional diamond to a diverging diamond design. Construction will continue into next year, with the project expected to be done by the end of June 2027. More information: http://prez.ly/PQpe
This content is adapted from materials provided by Illinois Department of Transportation
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