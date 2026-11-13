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Caseyville
Emergency lane closures on southbound I-255 in Caseyville
11 days ago
The left two lanes of southbound I-255 over I-64 in Caseyville will be closed for emergency bridge repairs starting Monday, Nov. 16. All entrance and exit ramps will stay open during the work. The closed lanes are expected to reopen on Thursday, Nov. 19.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Illinois Department of Transportation
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
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