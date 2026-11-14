🚧 East Lincoln Hwy railroad crossing closed Nov 16–18

The Union Pacific Railroad will close the railroad crossing in the 1200 block of East Lincoln Highway (just east of the Moose Lodge) for repairs starting Monday, Nov. 16 at 4 a.m.

The crossing is expected to stay closed until Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 5 p.m.

During the closure:

Homes and businesses on East Lincoln Highway will still be accessible.

A detour will be set up for through traffic: Eastbound: Detour at Route 23 , go south to Perry Road . Westbound: Detour at Somonauk Road , go south to Perry Road .



If you usually drive this stretch of East Lincoln Highway, give yourself extra time and follow the posted detour signs on those dates.