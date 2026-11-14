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⚠️ Tarkington school pathway gate will stay unlocked
⚠️ Tarkington school pathway gate now staying unlocked
The pathway behind Tarkington Elementary School will now stay open and unlocked, including evenings and weekends.
The district had been locking the gate from dusk to dawn and on weekends after past vandalism on school grounds. Neighbors shared that this made it harder to reach the playground, meet friends, and walk to nearby places like the Indian Trails Public Library when school wasn’t in session.
After hearing this feedback, the district will:
- Keep the gate in place but no longer lock it
- Add more signs and improve sight lines to discourage bad behavior
They’re asking families and community members to:
- Treat school grounds and equipment with respect
- Throw away trash properly
- Not damage or tamper with the gate or locks
- Talk with kids about not using school grounds for vandalism or unsafe behavior
- Report any activity that could cause damage or create a safety concern
The district notes that repeated vandalism is costly and that they will prosecute people who damage school property.
More Info: CCSD21 - News - A Message from the Superintendent:...
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