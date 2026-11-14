⚠️ Tarkington school pathway gate now staying unlocked

The pathway behind Tarkington Elementary School will now stay open and unlocked, including evenings and weekends.

The district had been locking the gate from dusk to dawn and on weekends after past vandalism on school grounds. Neighbors shared that this made it harder to reach the playground, meet friends, and walk to nearby places like the Indian Trails Public Library when school wasn’t in session.

After hearing this feedback, the district will:

Keep the gate in place but no longer lock it

Add more signs and improve sight lines to discourage bad behavior

They’re asking families and community members to:

Treat school grounds and equipment with respect

Throw away trash properly

properly Not damage or tamper with the gate or locks

Talk with kids about not using school grounds for vandalism or unsafe behavior

Report any activity that could cause damage or create a safety concern

The district notes that repeated vandalism is costly and that they will prosecute people who damage school property.