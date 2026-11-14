💰 Acima rent‑to‑own customers may get refunds or debt relief

If you used Acima Digital for rent‑to‑own financing in Illinois, you may be getting money back or part of your lease wiped out.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul and 42 other states reached a $183.5 million settlement with Acima over claims it misled customers about the real cost of its rental‑purchase agreements and marked up prices.

Under the deal:

Acima will provide $43 million in consumer restitution and $130 million in lease balance reductions nationwide.

in consumer restitution and in lease balance reductions nationwide. Illinois will receive $1.4 million in restitution for consumers and $3.4 million in lease forgiveness, plus over $387,000 paid to the state.

will receive in restitution for consumers and in lease forgiveness, plus over paid to the state. Acima must change how it advertises, discloses terms, handles returns and repairs, and report to credit bureaus.

You do not need to apply. If you are eligible for: