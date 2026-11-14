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📢 $49 online Lunch & Learn: Grant writing for small businesses
📢 Online grant-writing Lunch & Learn for small businesses
Use your lunch break to sharpen your grant skills.
The Van Hyfte Grant Lab Institute Fall 2026 Lunch & Learn Series offers live, online classes to help you get better at finding and winning grants.
Upcoming session:
- Topic: Grant Writing for Small Businesses
- Date: Thursday, December 3, 2026
- Time: 12:00–1:00 p.m. CT
- Format: Live online class with Q&A
Who it’s for: Nonprofits, small businesses, municipalities, schools, community organizations, board members, staff, or anyone who has become “the grant person” by default.
Cost: $49 per class. Registration includes the live session, Q&A, downloadable workbook and templates, replay access, and a certificate of completion.
Sign up in advance to reserve your spot for the Dec. 3 small business grant-writing session.
More Info: The Van Hyfte Grant Lab Institute Fall 2026 Lunch ...
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