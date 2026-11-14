📢 Online grant-writing Lunch & Learn for small businesses

Use your lunch break to sharpen your grant skills.

The Van Hyfte Grant Lab Institute Fall 2026 Lunch & Learn Series offers live, online classes to help you get better at finding and winning grants.

Upcoming session:

Topic: Grant Writing for Small Businesses

Grant Writing for Small Businesses Date: Thursday, December 3, 2026

Time: 12:00–1:00 p.m. CT

Format: Live online class with Q&A

Who it’s for: Nonprofits, small businesses, municipalities, schools, community organizations, board members, staff, or anyone who has become “the grant person” by default.

Cost: $49 per class. Registration includes the live session, Q&A, downloadable workbook and templates, replay access, and a certificate of completion.

Sign up in advance to reserve your spot for the Dec. 3 small business grant-writing session.