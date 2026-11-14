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📅 Local girls hoops: South Decatur, Morristown, Shelbyville results
11 days ago
📅 Local girls basketball: South Decatur, Morristown, Shelbyville results
South Decatur’s girls basketball team stayed perfect Thursday with a 50-41 win over Morristown in Mid-Hoosier Conference play.
- South Decatur led 42-27 after three quarters and held on in the fourth.
- Morristown freshman Emelyn Rinzel posted a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
- Jayla Keithley added 10 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists for Morristown.
- Records: South Decatur 3-0 (2-0 MHC); Morristown 2-1 (0-1 MHC).
- Next up: Morristown at Milan (0-4) on Saturday.
In another Thursday girls game:
- Tri-West 51, Shelbyville 45 at Tri-West.
- Tri-West led after every quarter: 11-9, 23-19, then 38-31 after three.
- Shelbyville falls to 0-3 (0-2 Hoosier Legends Conference).
- Next up: Shelbyville at Roncalli (2-1) on Tuesday.
More Info: Prep Report: South Decatur pins MHC loss on Morris...
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