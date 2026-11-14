📅 Local girls basketball: South Decatur, Morristown, Shelbyville results South Decatur’s girls basketball team stayed perfect Thursday with a 50-41 win over Morristown in Mid-Hoosier Conference play. South Decatur led 42-27 after three quarters and held on in the fourth.

and held on in the fourth. Morristown freshman Emelyn Rinzel posted a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds .

posted a double-double with . Jayla Keithley added 10 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists for Morristown.

added for Morristown. Records: South Decatur 3-0 (2-0 MHC) ; Morristown 2-1 (0-1 MHC) .

; . Next up: Morristown at Milan (0-4) on Saturday. In another Thursday girls game: Tri-West 51, Shelbyville 45 at Tri-West .

at . Tri-West led after every quarter: 11-9 , 23-19 , then 38-31 after three.

, , then after three. Shelbyville falls to 0-3 (0-2 Hoosier Legends Conference) .

falls to . Next up: Shelbyville at Roncalli (2-1) on Tuesday.

More Info: Prep Report: South Decatur pins MHC loss on Morris...