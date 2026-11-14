Looking for a loyal friend in St. Jacob, IL? These adoptable dogs at Partners for Pets are hoping for a cozy couch and a loving family to call their own.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $265

Shelter: Partners for Pets

Contact: (618) 540-7387

Estelle is a small, young mixed-breed girl with a sleek black coat and lots of life ahead of her. If you’re looking for a younger dog to grow up with your family, she could be a great match.

👉 Meet Estelle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $265

Shelter: Partners for Pets

Contact: (618) 540-7387

Jeanie is a medium-sized adult mixed-breed dog with a pretty multi-color coat. She’s past the puppy stage and ready to settle into a steady routine with her new people.

👉 Meet Jeanie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream

Cream Adoption Fee: $265

Shelter: Partners for Pets

Contact: (618) 540-7387

Red is a cream-colored adult mixed-breed boy with a soft look and a calm presence. He may be a nice fit if you want a medium dog who’s already grown.

👉 Meet Red and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small) / Australian Shepherd

Mixed Breed (Small) / Australian Shepherd Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Partners for Pets

Contact: (618) 540-7387

Fawn is a brown/chocolate adult mix with some Australian Shepherd in the blend. She’s a smaller dog with a rich coat color and is ready for a home that will give her love and structure.

👉 Meet Fawn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small) / Chihuahua

Mixed Breed (Small) / Chihuahua Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Black

White/Black Shelter: Partners for Pets

Contact: (618) 540-7387

Winona is a small Chihuahua mix with a striking white and black coat. If you’re hoping for a little lap dog to share your chair and your heart, she might be the one.

👉 Meet Winona and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream

Cream Adoption Fee: $265

Shelter: Partners for Pets

Contact: (618) 540-7387

Oreo is a small cream-colored adult mixed-breed boy. His compact size makes him a good option for smaller homes or anyone wanting a little buddy by their side.

👉 Meet Oreo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small) / Chihuahua

Mixed Breed (Small) / Chihuahua Age: Senior

Senior Gender: (Not listed)

(Not listed) Color: White/Black

White/Black Shelter: Partners for Pets

Contact: (618) 540-7387

Bo is a senior small mix with Chihuahua in the blend and a white-and-black coat. If you have a soft spot for older dogs who just want a warm bed and gentle company, Bo could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Bo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near St. Jacob, IL, please consider visiting Partners for Pets or giving them a call at (618) 540-7387 to learn more about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help each pup find a loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.