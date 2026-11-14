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🐶 Friendly St. Jacob Dogs Ready for Adoption Near You
Looking for a loyal friend in St. Jacob, IL? These adoptable dogs at Partners for Pets are hoping for a cozy couch and a loving family to call their own.
Estelle
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $265
- Shelter: Partners for Pets
- Contact: (618) 540-7387
Estelle is a small, young mixed-breed girl with a sleek black coat and lots of life ahead of her. If you’re looking for a younger dog to grow up with your family, she could be a great match.
👉 Meet Estelle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jeanie
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $265
- Shelter: Partners for Pets
- Contact: (618) 540-7387
Jeanie is a medium-sized adult mixed-breed dog with a pretty multi-color coat. She’s past the puppy stage and ready to settle into a steady routine with her new people.
👉 Meet Jeanie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Red
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream
- Adoption Fee: $265
- Shelter: Partners for Pets
- Contact: (618) 540-7387
Red is a cream-colored adult mixed-breed boy with a soft look and a calm presence. He may be a nice fit if you want a medium dog who’s already grown.
👉 Meet Red and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fawn
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small) / Australian Shepherd
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Partners for Pets
- Contact: (618) 540-7387
Fawn is a brown/chocolate adult mix with some Australian Shepherd in the blend. She’s a smaller dog with a rich coat color and is ready for a home that will give her love and structure.
👉 Meet Fawn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Winona
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small) / Chihuahua
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Black
- Shelter: Partners for Pets
- Contact: (618) 540-7387
Winona is a small Chihuahua mix with a striking white and black coat. If you’re hoping for a little lap dog to share your chair and your heart, she might be the one.
👉 Meet Winona and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Oreo
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream
- Adoption Fee: $265
- Shelter: Partners for Pets
- Contact: (618) 540-7387
Oreo is a small cream-colored adult mixed-breed boy. His compact size makes him a good option for smaller homes or anyone wanting a little buddy by their side.
👉 Meet Oreo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bo
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small) / Chihuahua
- Age: Senior
- Gender: (Not listed)
- Color: White/Black
- Shelter: Partners for Pets
- Contact: (618) 540-7387
Bo is a senior small mix with Chihuahua in the blend and a white-and-black coat. If you have a soft spot for older dogs who just want a warm bed and gentle company, Bo could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Bo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near St. Jacob, IL, please consider visiting Partners for Pets or giving them a call at (618) 540-7387 to learn more about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help each pup find a loving home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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