📅 Pickle lovers, mark your calendar for National Pickle Day at Old Bakery Beer Company!

Join the fun on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 11:30am at Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton, IL 62002.

They’re going all-in on pickles with:

Fried pickles

Pickle dip

Frozen pickle margaritas

New pickle T‑shirts

And you can even add a pickle spear to your beer

If you’re into all things briny and crunchy, this is a fun, casual outing to grab a bite, a drink, and some pickle-themed merch.