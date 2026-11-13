East Hazel Crest is quietly building up its tech scene, especially around gaming and hospitality. If you like solving tech problems and don’t mind late hours, this one’s worth a look.

Employer: Wind Creek Hospitality

Wind Creek Hospitality Location: East Hazel Crest, IL

East Hazel Crest, IL Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.30–$25.05 per hour

You’ll handle Level I–II support for gaming, point-of-sale, property management, and finance systems, plus help desk calls and basic installs/upgrades. This role is great if you know your way around Windows and Microsoft Office, enjoy troubleshooting, and can work nights, weekends, and holidays with an on-call rotation (12am–8am). Full-time staff may get medical, dental, vision, life insurance, FSA, PTO, 401(k) with match, shift differential, and quarterly bonus opportunities.

If this sounds close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.