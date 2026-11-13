📢 New D76 “Portrait of Excellence” report cards start Nov. 13

District 76 is rolling out a new report card format this year, called the Portrait of Excellence. Families will begin receiving it on November 13.

Instead of only listing grades, the new report card is organized around D76’s mission to Embrace, Empower, and Excel:

Embrace – Shows attendance , student wellbeing , and readiness to learn, including any available SAEBRS results.

– Shows , student , and readiness to learn, including any available results. Empower – Highlights your child’s involvement outside the classroom, like clubs, athletics, special programs, and recognitions .

– Highlights your child’s outside the classroom, like . Excel – Focuses on academic learning and progress, including state and local test results, standard mastery scores, and teacher comments.

Each subject now has a standard mastery score from 1–4 (with half steps like 2.5 or 3.5) that reflects how well your child understands the standards taught that trimester.

For more detail on specific skills, families can log into their PowerSchool Parent Account and review the D76 proficiency scales. The district also offers videos explaining what to expect with the new Portrait of Excellence report card.