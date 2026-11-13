undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Saint Charles Right Now
Saint Charles neighbors are sharing a few handy free items this week. If you’re nearby, these are easy pickups and great for saving money or supplies.
CDs (Off S. Tyler Road, St Charles)
Item: Old CDs with programs on them, plus possibly some blank CDs
Condition: Mixed (some with software/programs, some may be blank)
Good for: Art projects, crafts, or anyone who still uses CDs
Location: St. Charles Township, Kane County, Illinois (off S. Tyler Road, St Charles)
Source: trashnothing.com
The poster suggests these could be great for an art-type project. Check the listing photos to see exactly what’s included.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Pilates bar (Off S. Tyler Road, St Charles)
Item: Pilates bar
Condition: Not specified (see photos in listing)
Good for: At-home workouts, stretching, light strength training
Location: St. Charles Township, Kane County, Illinois (off S. Tyler Road, St Charles)
Source: trashnothing.com
Simple listing for a Pilates bar. If you’re building a home gym or want to try Pilates without spending money, this is a nice free find.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Tooth floss travel size (Off S. Tyler Road, St Charles)
Item: Travel-size tooth floss from the dentist
Condition: New/unused (typical dentist samples; check photos to confirm)
Good for: Travel kits, purses, backpacks, guest bathroom baskets
Location: St. Charles Township, Kane County, Illinois (off S. Tyler Road, St Charles)
Source: trashnothing.com
A collection of small floss containers gathered over the years. Handy to keep in the car or for trips.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Free items in Saint Charles tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.