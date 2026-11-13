Saint Charles neighbors are sharing a few handy free items this week. If you’re nearby, these are easy pickups and great for saving money or supplies.

Item: Old CDs with programs on them, plus possibly some blank CDs

Condition: Mixed (some with software/programs, some may be blank)

Good for: Art projects, crafts, or anyone who still uses CDs

Location: St. Charles Township, Kane County, Illinois (off S. Tyler Road, St Charles)

Source: trashnothing.com

The poster suggests these could be great for an art-type project. Check the listing photos to see exactly what’s included.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Pilates bar

Condition: Not specified (see photos in listing)

Good for: At-home workouts, stretching, light strength training

Location: St. Charles Township, Kane County, Illinois (off S. Tyler Road, St Charles)

Source: trashnothing.com

Simple listing for a Pilates bar. If you’re building a home gym or want to try Pilates without spending money, this is a nice free find.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Travel-size tooth floss from the dentist

Condition: New/unused (typical dentist samples; check photos to confirm)

Good for: Travel kits, purses, backpacks, guest bathroom baskets

Location: St. Charles Township, Kane County, Illinois (off S. Tyler Road, St Charles)

Source: trashnothing.com

A collection of small floss containers gathered over the years. Handy to keep in the car or for trips.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Free items in Saint Charles tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.