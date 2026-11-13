📅 Free online session: Weeding Your School Library Collection

School library staff in the Illinois Heartland Library System (IHLS) are invited to a free virtual session on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 1:00–2:00 pm.

This monthly session includes:

30 minutes of continuing education with Leah Gregory , IHLS Director of Membership & Outreach

of continuing education with , IHLS Director of Membership & Outreach 30 minutes of networking and system updates about school libraries

This month’s topic is “Weeding Your School Library”, with guest Janette Derucki, Data Analyst from Reaching Across Illinois Library System, sharing a data-focused approach to weeding.

Details: