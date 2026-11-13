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Illinois
📅 Free virtual session: Weeding your school library, Nov 18
8 days ago
📅 Free online session: Weeding Your School Library Collection
School library staff in the Illinois Heartland Library System (IHLS) are invited to a free virtual session on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 1:00–2:00 pm.
This monthly session includes:
- 30 minutes of continuing education with Leah Gregory, IHLS Director of Membership & Outreach
- 30 minutes of networking and system updates about school libraries
This month’s topic is “Weeding Your School Library”, with guest Janette Derucki, Data Analyst from Reaching Across Illinois Library System, sharing a data-focused approach to weeding.
Details:
- Available to: All library staff from IHLS-member libraries, from aides to certified school librarians
- Capacity: 100 seats (96 seats left at time listed)
- Cost: Free
- Registration deadline: At least 15 minutes before start (but you can still join even if you forget to register)
- Format: Virtual, and the session will be recorded and posted later on the Illinois Heartland Library System Continuing Education page.
More Info: Extra Credit! Weeding Your School Library Collecti...
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