📅 7th/8th Grade Boys Volleyball Home Game vs. Liberty

Come cheer on the 7th/8th grade boys volleyball team as they take on Liberty at home.

Date: November 17, 2026

Time: 4:00 PM – 6:30 PM

Location: H H Conrady Junior High School, 7950 W 97th St, Hickory Hills, IL 60457, USA

Students, families, and friends are welcome to come out and support the team and enjoy an afternoon of school sports.