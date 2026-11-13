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Hickory Hills
📅 Parent Observation Day at Conrady – Nov 17, 2026
8 days ago
📅 Parent Observation Day at Conrady Junior High
Conrady Junior High is hosting Parent Observation Day as part of American Education Week.
- Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026
- Time: 8:15 AM – 2:00 PM
- Location: H H Conrady Junior High School, 7950 W 97th St, Hickory Hills, IL 60457, USA
Parents are invited to come to the school during these hours to observe their child’s school day as part of the celebration of American Education Week.
More Info: Parent Observation Day - Conrady's American Educat...
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