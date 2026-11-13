📅 Parent Observation Day at Conrady Junior High

Conrady Junior High is hosting Parent Observation Day as part of American Education Week.

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Time: 8:15 AM – 2:00 PM

Location: H H Conrady Junior High School, 7950 W 97th St, Hickory Hills, IL 60457, USA

Parents are invited to come to the school during these hours to observe their child’s school day as part of the celebration of American Education Week.