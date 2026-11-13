Healthcare hiring is strong around Proviso Township, especially at Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital. If you’re an RN who wants stable hours and federal benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Location: Hines, IL (Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital)

Salary: $80,018 – $149,392 per year

Type: Full-time, permanent

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8-hour shift between 7:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. (set after orientation)

Lead the Patient Safety Program for the hospital: review safety events, run Root Cause Analyses, and guide leaders on National Patient Safety Goals. Ideal if you have 2–3 years in acute care/ED/ICU or risk management and want a mix of clinical insight and data-driven quality work, plus up to 50 days paid time off, federal pension, and 401(k) with up to 5% VA match.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Location: Hines, IL (Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital)

Salary: Competitive (VA Nurse Total Rewards)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Schedule: 8.5-hour shifts (30-min unpaid lunch) between 7:00 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., Monday–Friday

Provide and coordinate care in the Women’s Health Gynecology Clinic, including meds, procedures, and patient education across the continuum of care. Great fit if you have 3+ years RN experience plus gynecology/women’s health, outpatient clinic, or OR experience, and want weekday hours, 50 days paid time off, and strong federal retirement and insurance benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—VA roles often list multiple grade levels and can be flexible for strong candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.