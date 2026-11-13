📢 CCSD21 shifts $5M to finish 2026 school building projects

At its Nov. 12, 2026 meeting, the CCSD21 Board of Education approved moving $5 million from the district’s Education Fund into its Operations and Maintenance Fund, and then into its Capital Projects Fund.

This money will pay the remaining costs for summer 2026 construction and facility improvements that took place across district schools and buildings.

The district also plans another fund transfer later this school year to help pay for the next round of work scheduled for summer 2027.

Leaders say these moves are part of CCSD21’s 10-Year Facilities and Maintenance Plan, which guides decisions on:

Building repairs and upgrades

Renovations

Ongoing maintenance for schools and administrative buildings

District officials emphasize that these investments are meant to keep facilities safe, welcoming and functional for students and staff over the long term.