📅 Dec. 8 meeting on reopening Racine/63rd Green Line station

📢 Help shape the Racine/63rd Green Line station

CTA is working on a plan to reopen the Racine Green Line station at W. 63rd St and S. Racine Ave in Englewood, which has been closed since 1994. Reopening will require a major rehab of the historic stationhouse, platforms, and stairs, plus a new elevator so the station is fully ADA-accessible.

A new state law requires a Green Line station in Englewood to be open by Jan. 1, 2031, and CTA has a $2 million federal grant to study how to rebuild Racine. Early cost estimates are at least $90 million.

CTA, Go Green Development Group (GGDG), and 16th Ward Ald. Stephanie Coleman are hosting a community meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2026, 5:30–7:30 p.m. at Kennedy King College, 740 W. 63rd St.

Englewood residents, constituents, and CTA riders are invited to share how they’d use the station and what amenities they want.

Have questions? Email [email protected].