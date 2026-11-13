📅 Leyden honors staff for American Education Week Nov. 16–20

📅 American Education Week at Leyden: Nov. 16–20

Leyden High School District 212 is celebrating American Education Week (November 16–20), a national week created by the National Education Association (NEA) to honor everyone who works in public schools.

At Leyden, staff are being recognized all week with written acknowledgments, small tokens of appreciation, and treats.

Superintendent Dr. Nick Polyak shared thanks for the many people who support students every day — from teachers and support staff to food service workers, bus drivers, security, maintenance, and administrators.

Leyden High School District 212 serves about 3,200 students at East Leyden and West Leyden, across Franklin Park, River Grove, Rosemont, Schiller Park, unincorporated Leyden Township, and parts of Northlake and Melrose Park, with more than 600 employees all focused on “Doing What’s Best for the Kids.”