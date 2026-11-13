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Mt Prospect
📅 SAIL Family Night Cosmic Bowling on Nov. 19, 2026
4 days ago
📅 SAIL Family Night – Cosmic Bowling
Bring the family out for a fun bowling-themed evening at SAIL Family Night – Cosmic Bowling.
- Date: November 19, 2026
- Time: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM
- Location: Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary School, 1 N Schoenbeck Rd, Mt Prospect/Prospect Heights
- Who it’s for: Families connected to Prospect Heights District 23 schools, including Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary, Betsy Ross Elementary, Anne Sullivan Elementary, and Douglas MacArthur Middle.
If your child attends one of these schools, you’re welcome to come enjoy this one-hour family night together.
More Info: Event Details
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