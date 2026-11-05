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Sports

Barrington cross country heads to IHSA State Finals

5 days ago
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The Barrington High School boys and girls cross country teams will compete in the IHSA State Finals on Saturday, 2026-11-07 at Detweiller Park in East Peoria. The girls race starts at 1:00 PM, followed by the boys race at 2:00 PM.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Barrington 220 School District

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