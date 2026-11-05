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Mt Carmel
Free Family Bowling Night in Mt. Carmel Dec. 2
3 days ago
The Wabash County Drug-Free Community Coalition will host a free Family Bowling Night on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, starting at 6:00 PM at TenPins Bowling Alley in Mt. Carmel, IL. All families are invited to come bowl at no cost and enjoy time together.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Wabash County Health Department-Public Health Services
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