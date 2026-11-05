Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Mt Carmel

Free Family Bowling Night in Mt. Carmel Dec. 2

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39v4Yo_1GpKgipX00

The Wabash County Drug-Free Community Coalition will host a free Family Bowling Night on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, starting at 6:00 PM at TenPins Bowling Alley in Mt. Carmel, IL. All families are invited to come bowl at no cost and enjoy time together.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Wabash County Health Department-Public Health Services

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments