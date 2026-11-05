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Cook County
Free flu and COVID shots in suburban Cook County
4 days ago
Free flu and COVID-19 shots are now available at community clinics across suburban Cook County to help residents build protection before family gatherings around Thanksgiving. Respiratory vaccines, including flu, COVID-19, and RSV, take about 2–3 weeks to provide maximum protection, so residents are urged to get vaccinated as soon as possible. More information: https://ow.ly/uYua5104cUp
This content is adapted from materials provided by Cook County Department of Public Health
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