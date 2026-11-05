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Cook County

Free flu and COVID shots in suburban Cook County

4 days ago
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Free flu and COVID-19 shots are now available at community clinics across suburban Cook County to help residents build protection before family gatherings around Thanksgiving. Respiratory vaccines, including flu, COVID-19, and RSV, take about 2–3 weeks to provide maximum protection, so residents are urged to get vaccinated as soon as possible. More information: https://ow.ly/uYua5104cUp

This content is adapted from materials provided by Cook County Department of Public Health

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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